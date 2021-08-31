DOH reports 13,827 more COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,989,8557 after the Department of Health reported 13,827 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 145562 were active.

Of these, 95.9 percent were mild, 1.4 percent asymptomatic, 0.6 percent critical, 1.1 percent were severe, and 0.99 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1810847 including the additional 16759 recoveries.

The COVID-19 death toll is now at 33448, including the additional 118 deaths.

Metro Manila and some areas are under a modified enhanced community quarantine until Sept. 7 in a bid to curb the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

On Tuesday, Aug. 31, the World Health Organization confirmed the Delta variant is now the dominant COVID-19 variant in the Philippines.

It said community transmission of the variant–which can infect up to eight people in one sitting—is present in the country.

When there is community transmission, a clustering of cases is observed, with links among infected individuals no longer present.