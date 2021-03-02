DOH reports 13 “minor” adverse events on 1st day of Sinovac vaccine rollout

Assures safety of Sinovac shots which can prevent severe COVID-19 infection

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health said that 13 “minor” adverse events were reported in the first day of the vaccine rollout using Sinovac vaccines donated by China.

All did not require hospitalization and they were allowed to go home after a period of observation that same day.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that all of the adverse events were considered minor.

“There were 13 adverse events following immunization that were noted yesterday among all these vaccinees in these different hospitals. All of them were common, and all of them were minor events,” Vergeire said in a press briefing.

She said that seven had hypertension, three experienced pain at the injection site, one had rashes, one had a headache, while another experienced nausea.

She said that there were “fear-related” reactions yesterday, since some had apprehension before they got the vaccines, citing some high-blood pressure readings.

Vergeire again assured health care workers that Sinovac is safe and effective against COVID-19 after the research and evaluation by the National Immunization and Technical Advisory Group (NITAG).

“Its safety is not a question,” as she stressed that Sinovac is really safe for everyone as there had been no reports even abroad of any severe adverse reaction to the vaccine.

She said that what probably confused many was the initial 50.4 percent efficacy reported in the clinical trial of SInovac in Brazil.

But Vergeire said that this meant that it was 50.4 percent effective in preventing mild COVID-19.

As what the NITAG had found out, Sinovac was 100 percent effective in preventing severe COVID-19 infections.

She said that with more correct information coming out, more people will be convinced, especially health care workers, to get the SInovac vaccine.

