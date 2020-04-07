DOH reports 104 new COVID-19 cases bringing total to 3,764; deaths rise to 177

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health said that 104 new cases of COVID-19 were added in the past 24 hours, bringing the total cases in the country to 3,764.

While the 104 new cases were fewer than those added on Monday of 414, there were more deaths reported in the past day at 14. Because of this the total COVID-19 fatalities have now reached 177 as of 4 p.m. Monday, April 7, 2020.

There were also 11 new recoveries reported, bringing the total number of recoveries to 85.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said most of the COVID-19 cases are in Luzon.

The DOH hopes to flatten the curve soon as they try to widen COVID-19 testing nationwide under the extended enhanced community quarantine in Luzon.

(Eagle News Service)