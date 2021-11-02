DOH records 2,303 new COVID cases; total active cases dip to 40,786, lowest since early March

But rise in percentage of moderate, severe and critical cases seen

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health recorded just 2,303 new COVID cases on Tuesday, Nov. 2, bringing total active cases to 40,786, the lowest number of active cases since early March.

The total active cases on March 8 this year were just 39,330. On Tuesday, the percentage of active cases went down to 1.5 percent, a new record-low.

But total active cases as of Tuesday, Nov. 2, showed an increase in the percentage of moderate, severe and critical cases compared to the previous days and months.

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, moderate cases increased to 13.02 percent, while severe cases rose to 7.5 percent. Critical cases also increased to 3.2 percent. Compare this to data a month ago. On Oct. 2, moderate cases were at 3.56 percent, while severe cases were just 1.9 percent of active cases. Critical cases then were just 0.8 percent of active COVID cases.

In fact, on Tuesday, the percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases was just 76.3 percent, which is the lowest so far this year, as the DOH noted increasing moderate, severe and critical cases.

Meanwhile, new recoveries on Nov. 2 were higher compared to new cases at 4,677, which pushed total recoveries to more than 2.7 million (2,708,466) or 97 percent of total COVID cases.

New COVID deaths were 128 which brought total virus fatalities to 43,404 or 1.55 percent of total cases which as of Tuesday stood at 2,792,656.

COVID positivity rate has also gone down to just 6.8 percent.

(Eagle News Service)