DOH records lowest percentage of active COVID cases at 1.6 percent; total active cases at 45,233

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health recorded 3,410 new COVID-19 cases bringing the total active cases to just 45,233 as of Sunday, Oct. 31.

The percentage of active cases is just 1.6 percent, the lowest so far. But the DOH also reported the highest percentage of moderate cases so far at 11.83 percent.

New recoveries reported were 5,825 bringing total recoveries to 2,698,871, bringing the percentage of recoveries to 96.8 percent.

The new COVID-19 fatalities on Sunday are 128 bringing total COVID-19 deaths to 43,172, or 1.55 percent of total cases.

The total COVID-19 cases as of Sunday, Oct. 31, reached 2,787,276.

The COVID-19 positivity rate as of Sunday is 7.2 percent.

-Moderate cases increasing-

Of the total active cases, 78.5 percent are mild or asymptomatic cases. This the lowest percentage so far this year of mild and asymptomatic cases, largely due to increasing number of moderate cases. On Oct. 31, moderate cases reached 11.83 percent, the highest so far this year.

On Oct 1, moderate cases only reached 3.97 percent. It was even less than 0.5 percent last year, or as low as 0.22 percent on Nov. 18 last year. Prior to that, the DOH was not even including it in its daily case reports.

(Eagle News Service)