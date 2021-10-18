DOH records 6,943 new COVID cases, 2nd straight day that new cases were below 7K

(Eagle News) — For the second straight day, the Department of Health reported new COVID-19 cases below 7,000 on Monday, Oct. 18.

The DOH said 6.943 new virus cases were recorded, while new recoveries were 19,687. This brought the total active cases to just 68,832 or 2.5 percent of total COVID-19 cases.

Total Covid recoveries reached 2,617,693, or 96 percent of total cases.

New Covid deaths on Monday were 86 bringing total virus fatalities to 40,761 or 1.49 percent of total virus cases since the pandemic began.

The positivity rate on Monday, Oct. 18 at 13.3 percent was however higher than Sunday’s 12.5 percent.

The ICU utilization rate at 59 percent for Metro Manila and 62 percent nationwide is the same as the previous day.

On Sunday, Oct. 18, there were 6,913 new COVID-19 cases recorded.

Before that, new COVID cases wer above 7,000.

