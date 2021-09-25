DOH records 16,907 new COVID cases; no new deaths reported for 2nd straight day due to technical issues

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health (DOH) reported 16,907 new COVID-19 cases bringing to 165,907 the total active virus cases in the country.

There were more recoveries reported at 27,120. This brought the total recoveries to 2,267,768 or 91.8 percent of total COVID-19 cases at 2,470,175.

However, due to technical issues, the DOH reported no new deaths for the second straight day. Thus the total COVID-19 fatalities remained at 37,405, or 1.51 percent of total cases.

Those turning positive as of Sept. 23 reports of RT-PCR tests are 23.6 percent.

Among the active cases, 94.6 percent are either mild or asymptomatic.

The ICU bed utilization rate both for the National Capital Region (NCR) and country-wide are 76 percent, considered at high-risk.

President Rodrigo Duterte has earlier directed the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police to help augment with their doctors and nurses the work force of public and private hospitals with very high number of COVID-19 patients.

The President had expressed his concern that even health workers are turning positive with COVID-19 in many hospitals forcing some COVID wards to close due to the need to quarantine the infected health personnel.

(Eagle News Service)