DOH posts 8,702 new Covid cases, slightly higher than previous day; total active cases down to 153,335

Number of new recoveries exceed number of new Covid cases for sixth straight day

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported a slightly higher number of new Covid-19 cases on Thursday, February 3, at 8,702, from Wednesday’s 7,661.

There were still more new recoveries than new cases nationwide for the sixth straight day. On Thursday, the DOH reported 15,290 new recoveries. This is, however, much less than the number of new recoveries on Wednesday at 23,392.

The total active Covid-19 cases also went down to 153,335, which is 4.3 percent of the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020 (3,585,461 cases)

Total new recoveries were 3,377,958 or 94.2 percent of total Covid-19 cases.

There were 71 new deaths bringing the number of total Covid fatalities to 54,168, or 1.51 percent of total Covid-19 cases.

The positivity rate is 25.5 percent, slightly higher than the previous day’s 24.8 percent.

-Percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases slowly decreasing-

It is significant to note, however, that since January 21, the percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases compared to the total active cases has been slowly but steadily decreasing, although it still represents majority of the active cases. On January 21, it was at 98.4 percent but the percentage is getting lower each day. On Thursday, February 3, it is down to just 96.8 percent. While this is still majority of the active cases, the decreasing percentages show that slowly, more moderate, severe and critical cases were being added, chipping away bit by bit on the percentage of mild and asymptomatic Covid cases.

In Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR), the health care utilization, particularly the ICU utilization rate is at its lowest for the last four weeks at 37 percent. The isolation bed is at a low of 32 percent, while ward bed utilization rate is at 36 percent in the NCR. The ventilator utilization is also at 23 percent.

The health care utilization rate is higher nationwide, at over 40 percent mostly.

