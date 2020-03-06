DOH points to possible local transmission of COVID-19 after announcing fifth positive case in PHL

(Eagle News) – The persons confirmed to have the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Philippines have now gone up to five after the positive test results on two additional cases, the fifth being a Filipino who had no travel history outside the country, the Department of Health announced on Friday, March 6.

The latest development is significant because the fifth case, a 62-year old male Filipino who tested positive with COVID-19 on March 5, points to a possible local transmission of the virus in the country.

“It can be considered as a local transmission,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said in a press briefing on Friday.

The confirmed fifth case also attended gatherings at the prayer hall with Muslims in San Juan City, Duque said.

The Department of Health (DOH) also said that the fourth case was a 48-year old male Filipino with travel history from Japan who came to the Philippines on February 25. He developed chills and fever beginning March 3, and is now confined at the Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM).

The fourth case had travel history from Tokyo, Japan, Duque said.

“Contract tracing is ongoing. So we cannot give you a figure right now,” Duque said when asked the number of persons who may have had close contact with the two latest COVID-19 cases.

“How the fifth case got the COVID-19, we really don’t know,” he said.

He said that they are now tracing all those who may have had interaction with the 62-year old male who attended the prayer hall in San Juan City.

Both additional cases are residents of Metro Manila, according to the DOH.

Aside from the two additional cases, the DOH is currently doing contact tracing of all who may have had contact with three foreigners who tested positive in their home countries after travel to the Philippines.