DOH: PHL COVID-19 cases at 46,333 after 2 straight days of over 2k cases added per day

4 Metro Manila cities tagged as emerging COVID-19 hotspots

(Eagle News) – The total COVID-19 cases have reached 46,333 with the addition of 2,099 cases – the second straight day where added new cases surpassed 2,000.

The past two days are so far the days with the highest addition of new cases, but the Department of Health maintained that the case doubling time is still at more than a week, at 7.95 days.

Fresh cases added as of 4 p.m. today, Monday, July 6, were 1,258. This is higher than Sunday’s 1,147 fresh cases.

The additional cases on Sunday, July 5, however, reached 2,434, a new record high. Today’s additional cases reached 2,099, including 841 late cases.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that “cases have been rising in the past two weeks” in Metro Manila and neighboring regions.

-Emerging hotspots-

Four cities in Metro Manila were declared as emerging hotspots for COVID-19.

They are Marikina with 51 cases and a 43.47 percent case growth rate; Muntinlupa City with 30 cases and 35.16 percent growth rate; Quezon City with 406 cases and 34.5 percent case growth rate; and Makati City with 135 cases and 30.18 percent case growth rate.

There were 243 new recoveries reported on July 6, bringing the total to 12,185.

There were few deaths added, however, at only six, bringing the total virus fatalities to 1,303.

Vergeire said that the public needed to be reminded that the country is still under community quarantine, and should always exercise minimum health standards to reduce transmission of cases.

Active cases as of 4 p.m. Monday, July 6, reached 32,845 where majority are mild cases.