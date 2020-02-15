DOH: Persons under investigation for COVID-19 in PHL at 487, but 330 already discharged from hospitals

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health has recorded a total of 487 persons under investigation (PUIs) for the novel coronavirus disease 2019 or COVID-19 as of Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020.

In its latest update, the number of PUIs discharged from various hospitals have now reached 330. This is after they have tested negative for the virus.

But the DOH said that the total number of cases which have tested negative for the virus already reached 386 as of Friday, Feb. 14.

Only 154 PUIs so far remain admitted in hospitals for observation of symptoms.

-Still 3 confirmed COVID cases in PHL –

Still, the DOH stressed that there only three confirmed coronavirus cases in the PHL, and there has been no addition to this since the third case was confirmed on Feb. 5.

They are all Chinese nationals from Wuhan City who arrived in the country via Hong Kong. So far, there is only one death from these confirmed cases, a 44-year old Chinese male from Wuhan City.

The two other cases – Chinese women aged 38 and 60 – have already recovered from the virus and released from the hospital.

As of Saturday, Feb. 15, Metro Manila still has the most number of PUIs still admitted in hospitals at 87, followed by CALABARZON with 19 admissions, and Cordillera Administrative Region with 12 PUIs still in hospitals.

Meanwhile, Central Luzon and Cagayan Valley both have 10 PUIs still admitted in hospitals. The other regions have less than 10 admitted PUIs.

