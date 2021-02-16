DOH: More COVID-19 specimens needed to know if there’s community transmission of UK variant

Different protocols of airlines prevented transport of samples from Visayas, Mindanao

(Eagle News) — The Department of Health said that due to lack of information such as samples from various areas in the country, it still cannot say if there already is ongoing community transmission of the so-called UK variant, or variant B.1.1.7 of the COVID-19 virus in the country.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that COVID-19 samples from areas in Visayas and Mindanao had not yet been transported for genome sequencing as various airlines had different protocols preventing these samples from being sent to Metro Manila for the proper study.

“For this B.1.1.7, or the UK variant, Wala pa po tayong sapat na ebidensya para makapagsabi that we have already community transmission of this variant. Yung ating samples that we get are still not at that level na masasabi natin that it can already provide us with a predictive factor for community transmission,” Vergeire said in a virtual press briefing on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.

She said that in the past, the samples were limited since the DOH was just getting samples from those who can submit. But since these past weeks, the DOH decided to target areas for specimens to get a clearer picture on the UK variant’s presence in the country.

“Since these past weeks, nag-target na tayo. But again hindi po nakapagbigay ng targeted specimens yung ibang areas of the country because of accessibility,” she said.

-Transport issues-

Vergeire said that there were transportation issues that came up, especially for COVID-19 specimens from Visayas and Mindanao. She cited the different protocols being implemented by specific airlines that were initially eyed to transport the specimens.

This was why, she said, the DOH decided to coordinate with the Office of the Civil Defense (OCD) seeking their help in transporting the COVID-19 specimens from the various regions in Visayas and Mindanao.

“Para sa next runs, yung galing sa malalayong area, ma-facilitate na. (So in the next runs, those coming from far-flung areas can be facilitated),” Vergeire said.

“So we cannot still give that information for community transmission because we still do not have sufficient evidence to say such,” she added.

(Eagle News Service)