DOH logs 1,038 additional COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rose to 3,661,049 on Sunday, Feb. 27, after the Department of Health reported 1038 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 52961 were active.

Of these, 556 were asymptomatic, 47910 were mild, 2780 were moderate, 1417 were severe, and 298 were critical.

Almost 2000, or 1999, more recoveries were reported, pushing the total recoveries to 3551687.

Fifty-one additional deaths were reported, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 56401.

The Inter-Agency Task Force has approved the downgrading of the alert level to 1 in Metro Manila and other areas.