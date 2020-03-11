DOH identifies hospitals where latest 13 of 33 COVID-19 patients are admitted, gives info on patients’ status

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health said that the 13 new cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) announced since Monday night are currently admitted in various hospitals in the country, and are being closely monitored.

The 13 cases are among the 33 confirmed COVID-19 cases of the country.

The DOH identified the hospitals where the various COVID-19 patients are located outside of the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

These are the Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital and Sanitarium for case no. 21 (PH21), Cardinal Santos Medical Center for case no. 22 (PH22), San Lazaro Hospital for case no. 23 (PH23), St. Luke’s Medical Center Quezon City for case no. 24 (PH24), New Clark City (NCC) quarantine facility for cases no. 25 and 26 who came from the MV Diamond Princess cruise ship(PH25-26, MVDP repatriates), and the Medical City for cases 27 to 33 (PH27-33).

“Of the 13 new cases, PH21-24 are currently in stable condition, PH25-26 are asymptomatic, and statuses of PH27-33 are for verification,” the DOH said.

-Comprehensive contact tracing ongoing-

The department’s Epidemiology Bureau is now conducting “comprehensive contact tracing activities for all cases.”

On Monday night, March 8, President Rodrigo Duterte himself announced the four cases that brought the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 24.

On Tuesday, the DOH announced nine more cases that brought the COVID-19 tally to 33.

It also released information of the new cases, including their travel history if any outside of the country.

The DOH said that is now closely coordinating “with the concerned Local Government Units and Centers for Health Development for the implementation of infection prevention and control measures at the local level.”

It is also in close coordination “with the Philippine National Police and other government agencies and concerned stakeholders for identification and management of close contacts.”

“With the increasing number of cases, I implore everyone to fully cooperate with us in investigation and contact tracing activities. Individuals with a known history of exposure and travel presenting with mild symptoms are advised to self-isolate and undergo home quarantine for 14 days.

Those presenting severe and critical symptoms need to be immediately admitted to health facilities. Please contact DOH and call the designated hotline at (02) 8-651-7800 loc 1149-1150 for appropriate management and referral,” Health Secretary Francisco Duque said.

“I would like to again remind everyone to please help us help you. Practice personal preventive measures such as proper hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and social distancing. We also advise everyone to avoid visiting public places and/or attending mass gatherings at this critical time,” he said.

“Only with your cooperation and support can we win our fight against COVID-19,” Duque added.