DOH identifies 18 clusters of COVID-19 cases in various regions, reiterates advice on physical distancing

(Eagle News) — The Departmnet of Health (DOH) said it has so far found 18 clusters of COVID-19 cases in various regions of the country, as it reiterated the warning to maintain physical distancing and proper handwashing, as well as proper cough etiquette to prevent the spread of the infection.

The DOH, however, did not say where these clusters were, except to describe it as just “isolated small clusters.”



“Ayon po sa ating latest na datos, nakapagtala na po tayo ng 18 clusters sa iba’t ibang rehiyon. ito po ay isolated na small clusters lamang,” Undersecretary Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a virtual presser Friday, April 24.

But in a previous press brefing, Vergeire said that among the clusters were people who visited a Greenhills mall, and people who were present in a “sabungan” or cockfight.

This was why, she said, it is important for people to stay at home and not congregate to stem the virus spread.

She said that one case can infect two to three persons, citing data from the World Health Organization (WHO).

“Dahil diyan tayo ay nagsasagawa ng extensive contact tracing upang masabihan at mabigyan ng kaukulang medical assistance ang mga naging direct contact ng ating pasyente,” Vergeire explained.

She also added that there remains 26 provinces in the country which have not reported any COVID-19 case, and noted that most of these were island provinces.

“Bagaman patuloy po ang pag-aaral natin sa mga factors o nagiging kadahilanang ng kanilang pagiging COVID free mapapansin po natin na ang marami sa kanila ay geographically isolated o hiwalay halimbawa dahil sila ay nasa isang isla o isang pulo kagaya na lamang po ng Siquihor, Dinagat island, Batanes, Basilan, at Sulu,” Vergeire said.

The DOH official, however, did not name the other provinces with no COVID-19 cases.

The country has more than 7,192 cases as of Friday afternoon, with at least 477 deaths and 762 recoveries.

(Eagle News Service)