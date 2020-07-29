DOH: Health system nearly overwhelmed; NCR hits “danger zone,” whole PHL in “warning zone” for COVID bed occupancy

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health reported “danger zone” levels for COVID-19 bed occupancy in Metro Manila and the CALABARZON region or Region 4-A, as more than half of hospital beds reserved for COVID-19 patients nationwide are being occupied.

The department aired the warning call as nationwide the 52.3 percent occupancy for all COVID beds was reached as of July 26, which means the whole country entered the “warning zone” level for COVID-19 bed utilization rate.

In Metro Manila or the National Capital Region (NCR), the percentage was even higher at 82.2 percent, as 4,302 of the 5,232 total COVID-19 beds in the Philippine capital have been occupied. This means Metro Manila is now in the danger zone, DOH said.

Region 4-A registered a 64 percent occupancy rate, as 1,232 of the 1,924 total COVID-19 beds in the region are now occupied.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that these two regions – Metro Manila and Region 4-A have entered the danger zone for COVID-19 bed occupancy, while the whole country is now in the warning zone at a 52.3 percent occupancy rate.

This means that the country’s health system is close to being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases.

“Nangangahulugan na nasa warning zone ang level na ito (This means that at this level, it is already a warning zone),” Vergeire said in a press briefing Tuesday, July 28.

“Nationally malapit na pong ma-overwhelm ang health system natin. Napapagod na ang ating mga doctor, nurses, mga nag-aalaga sa atin sa hospital (Nationally, the health system is close to being overwhelmed. Our doctors, nurses, and others who care for us are already tired),” she said.

Because of this, she called on the public to strictly follow minimum health standards such as more than a meter of social distancing, wearing of face masks, frequent hand washing, and as much as possible, to stay home to prevent further increase in cases.

“Kaya nakikiusap po kami sa inyo na sumunod sa minimum health standards. At kung hindi naman po importante, manatili na lamang po tayo sa tahanan,” the DOH spokesperson said.

-ICU beds, isolation and ward beds at warning level occupancy-

The DOH has also intensified a referral system for hospitals under the so-called “one hospital command” so as not to further overwhelm the system. This means that cases which are not so critical will be moved to temporary treatment and monitoring facilities, so as to allow hospitals to treat only more critical cases.

Vergeire explained that for ICU beds, the utilization rate for the whole country has reached 53 percent, meaning that it is already in the warning zone.

Metro Manila and Region 4-A are both in the danger zone, while Region 3 (Central Luzon), Region 7 (Central Visayas), Region 8 (Eastern Visayas), Region 9 (Zamboanga Peninsula) and Region 11 (Davao Region) are considered “warning zones” because of more than 30 percent occupancy rate.

For isolation beds, the utilization rate for the whole country is 51 percent, thus reaching a “warning zone”. In Metro Manila, the utilization rate for isolation beds is at 82 percent, meaning a danger zone, while the Cordillera Administrative Region, and

Regions 1,3, 4-A, 7 and 11 have entered warning zone levels.

For ward beds, the utilization rate in the whole country has reached 57 percent, meaning a warning zone. In Metro Manila, the rate was even higher at 86 percent, while Region 4-A was at 72 percent, making these areas under the danger zone levels.

Regions 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, and 11 are considered under warning zone for ward bed utilization rate, the DOH said,

For mechanical ventilators, the utilization rate for the whole country is still under the “safe zone” at 28 percent. But Metro Manila has a 46 percent utilization rate, while Region 7 (Central Visayas) has a 35 percent utilization rate which means both these regions are considered under “warning zone” levels, Vergeire said.

All these are data as of July 26, but Vergeire said that the DOH is already seeing an increasing trend in utilization rate for hospital beds being occupied by COVID-19 patients that the percentages would even go higher in the days to come as more data come in.

-Active cases at more than 55,000, mostly mild cases-

As of Tuesday, July 28, the total confirmed cases in the country have reached 83,673 with the addition of 1,678 confirmed cases.

The total confirmed cases, on the other hand, reached 55,109, mostly mild cases at 90.2 percent. Asymptomatic cases accounted for 8.9 percent of total active cases. Critical cases accounted for 0.4 percent, while severe cases were higher at 0.5 percent.

Of the newly reported cases, most came from Metro Manila at 698; followed by Laguna with 218 cases; Cebu with 100 cases; Cavite with 87 cases; and Davao del Sur with 33 new cases.

Deaths added on Tuesday were four, but two of these occurred in June, and the other two this month. This brings the total COVID-19 fatalities in the country to 1,947.

Meanwhile, additional recoveries reported on Tuesday were 173 bringing the country’s total to 26,617.

