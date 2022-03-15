DOH extends “Bayanihan, Bakunahan,” phase 4 until March 18 for senior citizens

Only 1.4 million vaccinated as of March 14

DOH explains vaccine hesitancy, complacency as factors for PHL not reaching initial 1.8M target for part 4 of “Bayanihan, Bakunahan”

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health has extended the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” Part 4 until Friday, March 18, but only for elderly or the A2 sector.

The phase 4 of the national vaccination campaign started on March 10 and was supposed to end on March 12. But the DOH extended the vaccination campaign for the general population until Tuesday, March 15, including those for booster shots.

The target for the Phase 4 of the “Bayanihan, Bakunahan” was 1.8 million, but as of Monday, March 14, those vaccinated were only around 1.4 million, according to Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje in a Laging Handa press briefing on Tuesday, March 15.

“Pinagbigyan natin ang hiling ng ibang mga rehiyon at ibang mga LGUs na ituloy ang bakunahan hanggang ngayon, Tuesday, March 15, para sa general population, yung ating first doses, at yung first doses. Pero mag-iistrategize sila ngayon para mapa-igting ang A2,” she said referring to the sector for the elderly.

“So ang A2, i-extend natin hanggang Biernes, para may special focus sa mga mababa at kailangang pataasin pa yung kanilang coverage ng A2,” she said.

Cabotaje, who also heads the national vaccination operations center, said that they have tried to reach out to those who have not yet been vaccinated, or those who have not yet been given boosters, even to the point of going to the homes and to the work places.

But still, the Philippine gov’t failed to reach its target of 1.8 million doses.

“Dumating talaga tayo sa puntong kailangang hanapin at kumbinsihin para magpabakuna ang ilan,” Cabotaje said.

“Aside from nag-aatubili, there is complacency, then there is hesitancy,” the DOH official said. Some continued to fear the side effects from the vaccines despite the repeated assurance from the government that vaccines are safe..

Cabotaje also said that the rains and flooding in some regions over the weekend, contributed to the decline in vaccination

-Last national vaccination campaign-

This will also be the last “Bayanihan, Bakunahan,” she said.

After this, the vaccination campaign will also focus on the provinces or areas with low vaccination rates, particularly those areas which have not yet achieved the 70 percent full vaccination of its population.

(Eagle News Service)