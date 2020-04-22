DOH: COVID-19 cases in QC rise to 1067

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City has reached 1067.

The local government said of the 1067 based on Department of Health data, 728 were validated by the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit and district health centers.

Barangay Batasan Hills had the most number of cases so far, with 32.

It and Tandang Sora had the most number of deaths, at six each.

Among the close contacts of COVID-19 cases, 196 are suspected COVID-19 cases.

There are 103 recoveries and 98 deaths recorded in the city.