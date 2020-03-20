DOH confirms 13 new cases of COVID-19 bringing total number to 230; 1 additional death reported

(Eagle News) – Thirteen new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the Philippines were recorded by the Department of Health (DOH) bringing the country’s total to 230.

In a bulletin released at 4:00 p.m. today, Friday, March 20, the DOH announced the 13 new cases referring to them as patients no. 218 to 230.

The additional coronavirus cases were as of 12 noon today.

The DOH also reported the death of Patient No. 124 (PH124), the 18th COVID-19 patient in the country to die of the coronavirus disease.

The latest fatality was a 65-year old Filipino male from Quezon City, with travel history from Singapore. He died on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

His death brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the country to 18.

No recoveries were reported, and the number of recovered patients remains at 8.

(Eagle News Service)