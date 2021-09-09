DOH clarifies Sept. 8 new COVID cases should have been 17,883, citing technical glitch

Adds 5,132 new cases to Wednesday’s initial count of only 12,751

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health revised its case count for Wednesday, Sept. 8, adding 5,132 more cases to yesterday’s record of new cases reported at 12,751.

In a statement, the DOH said that these were due to “technical issues encountered with COVIDKaya yesterday.”

It said that there were also 41 additional recoveries yesterday.

“Hence, the total cases for September 8 would be 17,883, with total recoveries of 20,192,” the DOH said in a clarificatory statement issued today, Thursday, Sept. 9.

It said that “the Department of Information and Communications Technology is still addressing the technical issues encountered with COVIDKaya.”

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases as of yesterday stood at 2,134,005, which will be revised if the additional COVID cases would be included.

(Eagle News Service)