DOH clarifies “second wave” of COVID-19 amid confusion; says PHL still on first wave of local transmission

The Department of Health clarified its earlier statement that the country is now on the second wave of COVID-19, saying that currently the country is still considered on its first major wave.

In a virtual presser, Dr. Beverly Lorraine Ho, the Director of the Health Promotion and Communication Service (HPCS) of the DOH said that the country is still on its first major wave of sustained community transmission in the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The DOH confirms that yes we are in the first wave driven by local community transmission,” Ho said.

“Kung matatandaan ninyo po – local community transmission happened nung nagsimula tayong mag-report ng cases sa mga kababayan nating na walang exposure sa mga positive cases o kaya’y walang travel history,” she said. “We are still in this wave,

This wave had its peak on March 31, when the country recorded a high of 538 cases. Since then, the cases declined and are now averaging 220 cases a day.

-DOH apologizes for confusion caused by 2nd wave statement-

At the same time, the DOH asked for the public’s understanding if its previous pronouncements regarding the second wave of COVID-19 had caused confusion and worried them.

“We apologize for the confusion that this has caused,” Ho said.

“We hope this does not in any way distract us from what we really need to do to change the course of this pandemic permanently,” Dir. Ho noted. “The power to change the course of this pandemic lies in all of us – how flat the curve is and how long it will remain so nakasalalay yun sa atin, to you and me and how good we are keeping in with the minimum public health standards,” she said.

“Kumbaga sa grade sa classroom, perfect ba tayo sa ating homework — ang paghugas ng kamay, physical distancing, wearing masks, regular disinfection. And when you have cough or any symptoms, make sure you practice cough etiquette and keep yourself isolated because, remember, the most efficient spreaders are those who are experiencing symptoms,” she explained

Director Ho represented the Department on Thursday on its Thursday virtual presser as DOH officials attended the House of Representatives Committee on Health’s briefing on the current COVID-19 situation.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III had earlier told a Senate hearing that the country had already entered the second wave of the disease, and that the first wave occurred in January when there were three initial reported cases from Chinese nationals from Wuhan City.

Epidemiologocal expert, Dr. John Wong, also earlier said that the three initial cases of Chinese nationals was already considered a “very small wave”, technically speaking.

(Eagle News Service)