DOH calls for “healthcare warriors” to join fight against COVID-19

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health has issued a call to all medical and non-medical professionals to join the fight against COVID-19.

“We are looking for doctors, nurses, nurse assistants, hospital orderlies able, healthy and willing to commit to work in the fight against COVID-19”, the DOH said in a call for action posted on its official FB page.

– Hospital or Telemedicine doctors needed –

Licensed doctors may opt to work either as Hospital Doctors or Telemedicine Doctors.

Hospital doctors will be assigned to one of the three COVID-19 Referral Hospitals – Lung Center of the Philippines, Philippine General Hospital, or Dr. Jose N. Rodriguez Memorial Hospital – to undertake daily 8-hour shifts for 14 consecutive days.

Telemedicine Doctors, on the other hand, “will work from the comfort of their home advising patients online and over the telephone on healthcare,” the DOH said. They will follow the schedule designated by telemedicine providers.

– Call for nurses, other medical and non-medical professionals –

The DOH is also calling for licensed nurses and nursing assistants, who have at least graduated with a degree in nursing or have taken a nursing assistance course, as well as radiologists, dieticians, and other licensed medical professionals.

Non-medical professionals, on the other hand, or those who are high school graduates and have experience in the medical field, were also called for to act as orderlies.

They will all be given 8-hour shifts in any of the three COVID-19 referral hospitals for a duration of one month.

– Great contribution to country –

All volunteer healthcare workers, except for Telemed Doctors, will be provided with personal protective equipment and a stipend of P500 per day, as well as food and accommodation for the entire duration of their month-long service.

The Department of Health also committed to provide Php 100,000 cash compensation to public and private health workers who may contract severe COVID-19 infection on duty, and Php 1 million to public and private health workers who may die fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“After this great contribution to your country, you may return home to your family,” the DOH said, adding that once their service is complete, all volunteers will undergo a mandatory on-site quarantine for 14 days.

All interested may sign up at the DOH volunteer portal (http://bit.ly/COVID19DOH)

(Eagle News Service)