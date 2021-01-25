DOH approves COVID-19 saliva tests as PHL Red Cross starts roll-out

Only PRC can do saliva tests for now

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health has approved the conduct of saliva testing for COVID-19 testing as the Philippine Red Cross rolls out its saliva testing today, Monday, Jan. 25.

But the DOH said that only the PRC is authorized to conduct the saliva tests for COVID-19.

Initially, the PRC has designated its Logistics and Multi-Purpose Center in Mandaluyong and its laboratory in Port Area in Manila as saliva testing facilities.

The initial cost is P2,000 which is much cheaper than regular RT-PCR swab tests.

The booking for the tests can also be done online.

The DOH approved the PRC’s application for saliva tests after the latter conducted a week of pilot testing.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the PRC already presented the pilot test results to the DOH experts panel.

“It was agreed by the laboratory experts panel na puwede nang payagan,” Vergeire said in a recent Laging Handa press briefing.

“So, immediately ibinigay po natin ang rekomendasyon na ito sa Secretary of Health at ipinarating sa Philippine Red Cross na puwede ng gamitin ang saliva as alternative specimen,” she said.

Rosario said for now, only PRC can conduct saliva tests. The validation from the Research Institute of Tropical Medicines is needed before other laboratories can do saliva tests.

“Pero ang kondisyon po ng lab experts sa mga Philippine Red Cross Laboratories muna gagamitin dahil kailangan pa ho nating antayin iyong resulta naman po ng validation test ng RITM para magamit po ng iba nating laboratoryo sa bansa,” she explained.

Only one milliliter of saliva is needed for the test. The patient can easily give his saliva samples in a secured tube; the saliva sample is placed in a vial which is then stamped with a barcode for identification.

Those who will be tested should not gargle or smoke at least 30 minutes before the taking of saliva samples.

After three hours, the person tested can already get his test results.

Since October last year, PRC chair Senator Richard Gordon has been recommending to the DOH the use of the saliva-based RT-PCR test as this has also the same efficacy rate as the nasopharyngeal swab tests.

He said that the health care worker conducting the test do not even need to wear PPEs or personal protective equipment.

(Eagle News Service)