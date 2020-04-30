DOH announces youngest, oldest COVID-19 survivor: over 2-week old baby and 95-yr old man

(Eagle News) – A baby just over two weeks old who contracted COVID-19 is the youngest survivor of the virus.

The Department of Health (DOH) announced the good news in a Facebook post, that said that the baby at 16-days old conquered the coronavirus disease.

“Meet our youngest COVID-19 survivor!” the DOH said in its Facebook post.

“Meet BABY SURVIVOR, a 16-day old baby who conquered COVID-19!” it added.

The youngest COVID-19 survivor is now giving hope to other COVID-19 patients still fighting the virus in hospitals and isolation centers. The baby is also the source of inspiration of the health care workers treating them.

“Our frontliners at the National Children’s Hospital tirelessly took care of the neonate for 11 days and successfully nursed him back to health!” the DOH post said.

“The DOH applauds our valiant healthcare team for this feat! We at the DOH commits to provide the needed health commodities and personal protective equipment as our health facilities accept patients of various ages,” it added.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the baby fully recovered at 19 days old.

“Siya po ay gumaling sa COVID-19 nang siya ay 19 days old pa lang,” she said.

At the same time, the DOH spokesperson also announced the recovery of the oldest COVID-19 survivor in the Philippines so far, a 95-year old man from Mandaluyong City.

Mang Cresencio Junio is one of the 23 patient recoveries in Mandaluyong City.

“Kami po ay nabubuhayan ng pag-asa na tayo ay magkakaroon ng mas magandang kinabukasan sa laban kontra-COVID 19,” Vergeire said.

As of Thursday, April 30, the country has reported a total of 1,043 recoveries out of 8,488 COVID-19 cases.

(Eagle News Service)