DOH advises public against year-end gatherings, parties to avoid COVID spike

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health (DOH) reminded the public that large year-end gatherings should be avoided for now to prevent another spike in COVID-19 cases.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that gatherings should only be limited to household members, those residing in the same house.

“Alam ho natin na sabik na ang ating mga kababayan na gawin iyan pero sana intindihin pa rin nila na nandiyan pa rin iyong virus and kung maaaring maiwasan po natin iyong pagsasama-sama ng maraming tao ay iwasan po natin iyan,” Vergeire said in a recent Laging Handa press briefing.

The DOH official also said that parties should be avoided.

She also advised Filipinos not to invite relatives or friends into homes or in one venue for the purpose of year-end gatherings.

“So iyon lang po na kung mag-party kayo, dapat within the household lang. Huwag na muna tayong mag-imbita ng mga ibang kamag-anak na pupunta pa sa ating bahay,” she said.

Vergeire said that physical distancing should also be observed. Buffets should also be avoided. Rooms should also be well-ventilated.

“Nandiyan pa rin ho iyong pag-physical distance natin, huwag na muna po tayong magkakaroon ng mga buffet style na kainan kasi maari din po na magkaroon tayo ng mga impeksiyon ukol dito and also iyong well ventilated space dapat,” she stressed.

Vergeire said large year-end gatherings could be “super-spreaders”, meaning these could be the source of more virus transmission

-Three risk factors identified-

The DOH also identified these three risk factors to be avoided: exploring congested areas, close contact settings, and confined places.

Vergeire said “the threat of the virus is even higher when these factors overlap.”

Examples of the three risk factors include attending large family, social, or religious gatherings, in-person shopping in malls and bazaars, and indoor gathering of a large group of people that involves singing, shouting and dancing,” she said.

-Virtual or online gatherings encouraged-

The DOH also urged the public to modify their year-end gatherings, and to resort instead to “virtual activities to mitigate the spread of the virus, particularly in enclosed spaces and with an exceeding number of attendees from the recommended limit.”

It said that “virtual gathering” should be used “with those not residing in the same house as most infections are made through close contact and prolonged exposure.”

“Iyan po ang ating nirirekomendahan na sana huwag na muna po tayong magkaroon ng mga ganitong pagtitipun-tipon dahil dito po maaaring magkaroon ng mga paghahawa-hawa ng impeksiyon,” Vergeire said.

“Kung maari within the household muna iyong magpa-party, huwag na muna ho tayong magkaroon nang pagpunta sa kamag-anakan this coming holidays dahil iyan po ay napaka-risky at iyan po ay maaring makapagdulot ng pagtaas uli ng kaso dito sa ating bansa,” she added.

(Eagle News Service)