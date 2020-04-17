DOH: 766 health care workers among PHL confirmed COVID-19 cases; 22 of them have died

(Eagle News – At least 766 health care workers have contracted COVID-19 and 22 of them had died due to the disease, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

DOH Spokesperson Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that of the 769 health care workers among the country’s 5,878 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 399 were doctors and 242 are nurses.

The DOH expressed its condolences for the families and friends left behind by the 22 health care workers who died.

As of now, there are still more patients who were able to recover from the disease than those who died, Vergeire said in a virtual presser on Friday, April 17.

There are currently 487 confirmed patient recoveries, while total deaths recorded so far reached 387.

In the past 24 hours, there were 52 new recoveries and 25 new deaths added to the list, the DOH said.

(Eagle News Service)