DOH: 643 active COVID-19 cases among health care workers mostly mild; only 2 are critical cases

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health said that most of the 643 COVID-19 active cases involving health care workers are mild and asymptomatic cases, with only three cases in severe condition and two are critical cases.

The latest data reported on Saturday, Aug. 22, were as of Aug. 21, Friday.

The DOH said that a total of 6,399 health care workers have been infected with coronavirus, but that 5,717 have already recovered, accounting for 89.3 percent.

Thirty-nine health care workers have died due to the virus.

The DOH said that of the active cases among health care workers, 70.6 percent are mild cases, or 454 cases to be exact, while 184 cases are asymptomatic, or 28.6 percent of active cases.

Health care workers are the country’s primary frontliners in treating and handling COVID-19 cases. As of Saturday, Aug. 22, the country has 69,352 active cases.

Total COVID-19 cases so far since the pandemic have reached 187,249.

New cases added were 4,933, mostly coming from Metro Manila.

Total reported recoveries in the country have reached 114,921, while total reported deaths reached 2,966.

