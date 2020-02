(Eagle News) — Over 500 people who were initially probed for symptoms of the novel coronavirus have been discharged from hospitals.

Based on data from the Department of Health’s tracker, the 548 discharged was as of Thursday, Feb. 27.

Over 60, or 64, remain admitted, the tracker showed.

The Philippines has so far confirmed three cases of COVID-19.

It has also imposed a travel ban on specific areas, including China, where the virus was first identified last year.