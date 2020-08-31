DOH: 5 hospitals eyed as PHL sites for Phase 3 clinical trials of potential COVID-19 vaccine from Sinovac

(Eagle News)–The Department of Health is eyeing five hospitals as sites for the conduct of Phase 3 clinical trials of the potential COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by China-based Sinovac Biotech.

Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergeire said these were the Philippine General Hospital, Manila Doctors Hospital, the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine, the Vicente Sotto Medical Center, and San Lazaro Hospital.

So far, she said the potential vaccine was under the Phase 3 clinical trial in Brazil.

Some local manufacturing companies have already submitted applications for the Phase 3 clinical trials in the country, she said.

“When further details are available, we will inform you, pero ongoing na iyong submission ng final confidentiality disclosure agreement, at pinag-aaralan na ito ng vaccine experts panel natin,” she added.

The Philippines has said Phase 3 clinical trials of what Russia has said was the world’s first government-approved COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V were set from October to March 2021 in the country.

The DOH has said clinical trials of Japan’s Avigan as potential COVID-19 treatment have been delayed due to necessary processes that have not been completed.