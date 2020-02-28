DOH: 5 Filipinos from Japan cruise ship brought to hospital after showing virus symptoms; 2 so far tested negative

(Eagle News) – Five Filipino repatriates from the MV Diamond Princess have so far exhibited symptoms of the coronavirus disease (COVID-2019) and have been brought to a referral hospital for isolation and appropriate medical management, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Of the three who had been earlier brought to the hospital, two have so far tested negative, while the other one still has to await his test results from the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

These three cases are a 39-year old who complained of cough discomfort, and a 34-year old and a 27-year old who complained of throat discomfort.

An additional two from the Japan cruise ship were brought recently to the hospital for tests, said Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

“Additionally, we have just received information that there are two more repatriates who were brought to our facility because of sore throat,” he said in a DOH press briefing on Friday, Feb. 28.

Their specimens were likewise brought for testing to the RITM.

The five Filipino repatriates from the Japan cruise ship who exhibited COVID-19 symptoms are now considered patients under investigation (PUIs), Duque said.

“While we are still waiting for the other test results, we assure the public that our referral hospitals are well equipped and prepared to handle COVID-19 cases once they arise,” Duque said.

He said that the health response teams at the Athletes’ Village at the New Clark City — which for now serves as the quarantine facility for overseas Filipinos repatriated from COVID-19 areas – are all “being extra cautious to prevent further health risks.”

So far, he said, the medical personnel and others assisting in monitoring the persons under quarantine at the NCC are all okay and have not exhibited symptoms of COVID-19.

-DOH: Quarantine of those from MV Diamond Princess, a special case-

Health Assistant Secretary Dr. Maria Rosario Vergeire said that they are treating the quarantine of the Filipinos from the MV Diamond Princess as a special case since they lived for a long time in a “contained area.”

There will be stricter monitoring of their situation, she said.

“Ito pong kaso po ng ating repatriates from the MV Diamond Princess is a special situation,” she said.

“Kasi nga po ang pinanggalingan ng ating mga kababayan galing po sa barko na ito ay kakaiba po, (Iba po ang approach) doon sa iba nating ginawa, like with Wuhan. Kasi po yung transmission dynamics doon sa loob ng barko is kakaiba. It’s a contained place tapos yung circumstances nila doon, hindi naman natin masyadong alam,” Vergeire explained.

There are also more days of exposure to those who were possibly infected with COVID-19 inside the ship, since most of them are crew members, the DOH official noted.

-Only 30 PUIs remain admitted in hospitals-

So far, there are only 30 PUIs still admitted in various hospitals as of 12 noon of Friday.

“A total of 585 patients have already been discharged. To date, 531 PUIs have tested negative for the 2019 novel coronavirus,” he said.

He said 40 more cases have pending test results.

Duque also noted a steady decline in the number of PUIs admitted in the country’s health facilities, which he said is a positive development for the country.