DOH: 2000 COVID-19 cases recorded in QC

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City has reached 2000.

According to the local government, based on Department of Health data, of the 2000, 1634 have been confirmed by the City Epidemiology and Surveillance Unit.

Over 600, or 624, have recovered while 169 have died.

Active cases have reached 841.

Batasan Hills has the most number of COVID-19 cases so far, at 85.

This was followed by Bahay Toro, at 62 cases.

Of the city’s six districts, District 4 had the most COVID-19 cases–at 435.

The number of suspected COVID-19 cases among those contact traced has reached 1017.