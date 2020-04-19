DOH: 1042 COVID-19 cases confirmed in QC

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City has reached 1042.

The local government said this was based on Department of Health data.

Of the 1042, the local government said 697 have been confirmed by the City Epidemology and Disease Surveillance Unit.

Deaths continue to surpass recoveries, 90 vis à vis 87.

Among the close contacts of COVID-19 patients, 180 are suspected COVID-19 cases.

Barangay Batasan Hills has so far recorded the most COVID-19 cases, at 30.

Tandang Sora and Matandang Balara have the most deaths, at five each.

The Philippines has so far confirmed over 6000 COVID-19 cases.