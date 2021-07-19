DOH: 1 of 11 local Delta cases was fully vaccinated, while rest were not including a 14-year old

(Eagle News) – The Department of Health confirmed that at least one of the 11 local cases of the Delta variant has been fully vaccinated, while two were aged 18 and below.

Health Director Alethea de Guzman of the DOH Epidemiology Bureau said that one of the 11 local Delta variant cases had already been fully vaccinated, while the rest either did not yet get jab or did not get the full two doses.

There was also a 14-year old who was a confirmed Delta variant case, while another was aged 18.

“We have been able to contact our local cases. What we have determined is that there was one case na fully vaccinated na po. However, the others, they have not yet been vaccinated,” Del Guzman said in a DOH media forum recently.

“And we have two other cases na kinu-confirm pa po natin kung nabakunahan po sila or hindi. Because one of them is a 14 year old na sa ngayon ay hindi pa eligible for vaccination, and the other is an 18-year old po,” she said

-DOH urges public to get vaccinated, observe minimum health protocols-

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire urged people to get vaccinated, and to return for their second doses as being fully vaccinated is still one of the ways to protect against the serious form of COVID-19.

The DOH also urged everyone to follow the minimum health protocols even if they are already fully vaccinated.

Earlier, the DOH said that of the 16, newly detected Delta variant cases, 11 are local cases. Two of these were in Metro Manila; six were detected in Region 10 or Northern Mindanao; two in Western Visayas or Region 6; and one in Central Luzon or Region 3.

Of these 16 cases, three have already died, the DOH said.

The Delta variant is the most highly transmissible and deadliest so far among the COVID-19 variants that emerged this year.

(Eagle News Service)