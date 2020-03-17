COVID-19, National

DOE imposes price freeze on LPG, kerosene

The Department of Energy has imposed a price freeze on LPG and kerosene in areas declared under a state of calamity due to COVID-19./DOE/

(Eagle News) – The Department of Energy announced the imposition of a 15-day price freeze on household LPG and kerosene in several areas where a state of calamity was declared due to the 2019 coronavirus disease.

In an advisory, the DOE said that within the 15-day period, a roll back of prices will be implemented, while price increases are strictly prohibited.

The price freeze covers the following areas:

LUZON

March 13-27
Quezon City

March 14-28
Las Pinas

March 15-29
San Juan
Manila
Pasay

March 16-30
Cavite Province
Mandaluyong
Muntinlupa
Marikina
Makati
Pasig
Porac, Pampanga
Valenzuela

VISAYAS

March 13-27
Cebu City

March 16-30
Negros Oriental Province

MINDANAO

March 13- 27

Iligan City

President Rodrigo Duterte announced a community quarantine in Luzon in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday night, he also signed a proclamation  declaring a nationwide state of calamity to mobilize the government’s resources against COVID-19.

So far, the Philippines has recorded 187 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 12 deaths.

Four have so far recovered.

(Eagle News)

