DOE imposes price freeze on LPG, kerosene

(Eagle News) – The Department of Energy announced the imposition of a 15-day price freeze on household LPG and kerosene in several areas where a state of calamity was declared due to the 2019 coronavirus disease.

In an advisory, the DOE said that within the 15-day period, a roll back of prices will be implemented, while price increases are strictly prohibited.

The price freeze covers the following areas:

LUZON

March 13-27

Quezon City

March 14-28

Las Pinas

March 15-29

San Juan

Manila

Pasay

March 16-30

Cavite Province

Mandaluyong

Muntinlupa

Marikina

Makati

Pasig

Porac, Pampanga

Valenzuela

VISAYAS

March 13-27

Cebu City

March 16-30

Negros Oriental Province

MINDANAO

March 13- 27

Iligan City

President Rodrigo Duterte announced a community quarantine in Luzon in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

On Monday night, he also signed a proclamation declaring a nationwide state of calamity to mobilize the government’s resources against COVID-19.

So far, the Philippines has recorded 187 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 12 deaths.

Four have so far recovered.

