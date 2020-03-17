DOE imposes price freeze on LPG, kerosene

(Eagle News) – The Department of Energy announced the imposition of a 15-day price freeze on household LPG and kerosene in several areas where a state of calamity was declared due to the 2019 coronavirus disease.
In an advisory, the DOE said that within the 15-day period, a roll back of prices will be implemented, while price increases are strictly prohibited.
The price freeze covers the following areas:
LUZON
March 13-27
Quezon City
March 14-28
Las Pinas
March 15-29
San Juan
Manila
Pasay
March 16-30
Cavite Province
Mandaluyong
Muntinlupa
Marikina
Makati
Pasig
Porac, Pampanga
Valenzuela
VISAYAS
March 13-27
Cebu City
March 16-30
Negros Oriental Province
MINDANAO
March 13- 27
Iligan City
President Rodrigo Duterte announced a community quarantine in Luzon in a bid to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday night, he also signed a proclamation declaring a nationwide state of calamity to mobilize the government’s resources against COVID-19.
So far, the Philippines has recorded 187 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 12 deaths.
Four have so far recovered.
(Eagle News)