Doctors’, lawyers groups urge COVID-19 patients, PUIs to waive confidentiality, inform contacts of their condition

(Eagle News) – The Integrated Bar of the Philippines (IBP), the Philippine Medical Association (PMA), and the Philippine College of Surgeons (PCS) are requesting COVID-19 patients to voluntarily offer information about their medical condition to help curb the spread of the disease.

In a joint statement, the three groups said that patients seeking treatment or admission, without divulging their true condition, compromise both hospitals and their health workers, and make it difficult for the government to conduct timely and complete contact tracing.

“[C]onfidentiality of a patient’s medical data and details is NOT ABSOLUTE,” the statement read, adding that confidentiality can be lifted when the public health and safety so demand, or when the patient waives this right.

They also stated that under Republic Act No. 11332, the law which mandates the reporting of notifiable diseases and health events of public health concern, “non-cooperation” in times of public health emergencies is illegal.

“Being diagnosed as COVID-19+ is not a sin, a crime, or a stigma. But it is inequitable and counter-productive for COVID-19+ patients or PUIs to conceal their true condition thereby possibly infecting health workers and depriving those with whom they may have been in close contact the opportunity to take the necessary precaution or remedial measures”, the statement said.

– Gov’t urged to provide hospitals, local authorities with medical data –

The IBP, PMA and PCS also called for the government, particularly the Department of Health, to share medical information to all concerned authorities, institutions and persons.

“Existing laws and rules grant the government sufficient authority and basis to lift the confidentiality of the medical condition of COVID-19+ patients and PUIs”, the three groups said.

They noted that providing health institutions, law enforcers, and local authorities with patient’s medical data, subject to adequate safeguards, will help prevent further infection, facilitate contact tracing, and promptly alert those who might be affected.

– Honesty for the greater good –

The groups’ statement also referred to the National Privacy Commission’s Bulletin No. 3, which stated that in times of public health emergency, it is not only the “misuse” of data that is of concern but also the “missed use” that could have made a difference in containing the disease.

By being candid, the three groups said, patients and persons under investigation (PUIs) will primarily help their family members, friends, co-workers and those they were close with.

“We reiterate our call that they should be discriminated against. We, however, pray that their tragedy be turned into heroism by their honesty and voluntary waiver of confidentiality of their medical condition for the greater good”, the three groups said.

