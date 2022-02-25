DND ready to assist in repatriation of overseas Filipinos from Ukraine

Posted by Kaye Fe on

More in Featured News:

Ukrainian Military Forces servicemen block a road in the so-called government quarter in Kyiv on February 24, 2022 as Russia’s ground forces attacked Ukraine within hours of Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing his decision to launch an assault. (Photo by Sergei Supinsky/ AFP)

(Eagle News) — The Department of National Defense is ready to provide assistance in the repatriation of overseas Filipinos in Ukraine following Russia’s attack.

According to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, they shall provide the aid to agencies led by the Department of Foreign Affairs “if and when we are called upon to do so.”

“We are monitoring the situation closely and are standing by…,” Lorenzana said.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

Echoing the DFA’s statement, the defense chief expressed hope “that the situation does not escalate beyond what can still be resolved through diplomacy and the international rules-based order.”

Earlier, the DFA said 37 Filipinos were on their way to Lviv for repatriation.

DFA chief Teodoro Locsin Jr. has said he would travel to the Ukrainian border to oversee the repatriation.

The Palace has said President Rodrigo Duterte’s main concern was the safety of overseas Filipinos in the country.

 