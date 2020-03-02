Disgruntled former security guard holding hostage at least 20 persons in Greenhills; 1 reported injured

(Eagle News) – A former security guard at the V-Mall shopping center in Greenhills, San Juan took some 20 persons hostage inside the shopping center’s second floor on Monday, March 2.

The disgruntled guard, , later identified as Archie Paray, was armed with a gun. The hostage situation, which is still ongoing, started at around 11 a.m., according to initial information given by the police.

Police said that at least one person has been injured in the incident. The injured person who is also a mall security guard, OIC Ronald Velita, is now on stable condition at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center, said San Juan Mayor Francisco Zamora.

The shopping center is now on lockdown, and all shops have been closed.

As of presstime, gunshots can be heard inside the mall.

Zamora said that the suspect Paray, was removed from his job, and has long been reported to be on AWOL or absent without leave.

The Greenhills Center Management said that Paray was a former security guard of Safeguard Armor Security Corporation (SASCOR).

Zamora said that there is already a chief negotiatior — a policeman who has experience in hostage negotiations — talking to the security guard at the mall administration office at the shopping center’s second floor.

“He (the security guard) is armed. One thing for sure is may baril siya. Sinasabi niya na may granada siya. May mga demands siyang hinihingi,” the mayor said.

“Mayroon siyang isyu tungkol sa kanyang trabaho,” he said.

The guard entered the mall at around 10 a.m., and immediately shot one of the mall’s employees.

Zamora appealed to the public to stay away for now from the Greenhills shopping area.

“Stay away from the Greenhills Shopping Center. Dapat huwag na kayong pumunta dito. We will exert all efforts to make sure that no one will get hurt in this situation,” Mayor Zamora said.

(Editor’s note: This is a developing story. Please refresh for updates)