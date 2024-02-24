Dior postpones Hong Kong fashion show: govt

HONG KONG, Feb 24, 2024 (AFP) – Dior has postponed a fashion show set to be held in Hong Kong next month, a city official confirmed Saturday, dealing a blow to the financial hub’s ambitions to boost its economy through major events.

Hong Kong is courting top international celebrities and brands in the hope of rebooting its reputation, which had been battered by years of social unrest and strict pandemic curbs.

The Dior fashion show — meant to feature artistic director Kim Jones and the men’s autumn collection — was to be one of a number of “mega events” touted last month by Hong Kong’s culture, sports and tourism chief Kevin Yeung as part of the city’s drive to become an event capital.

But Yeung’s office confirmed to AFP on Saturday that it had “just been notified” by organisers that the fashion show would not go ahead as scheduled on March 23.

“Large-scale events are postponed from time to time, and we continue to welcome large-scale events to take place in Hong Kong,” a spokesperson for Yeung’s office added.

Dior said the show had been “postponed indefinitely” without giving specifics, according to a company statement quoted by the South China Morning Post.

According to SCMP, the event was expected to cost about HK$100 million ($12.8 million) and draw nearly 1,000 attendees.

Louis Vuitton in November held its men’s pre-fall 2024 show in Hong Kong, led by creative director Pharrell Williams and drawing celebrity guests from China and South Korea.

The much-hyped runway show was seen as a boon to Hong Kong’s international image and a sign of the luxury giant’s commitment to Asian markets.

LVMH, the world’s largest luxury goods group and parent company of both Dior and Louis Vuitton, last month posted record sales and profits in 2023 — though growth slowed in the second half.