DILG Secretary Año tests positive for COVID-19 anew

(Eagle News) — Interior Secretary Eduardo Año has tested positive for COVID-19 anew.

According to Año, the results were based on the COVID-19 RT-PCR test he took after several of his close contacts tested positive for the virus.

So far, he said he was asymptomatic.

He said he will continue working while in quarantine.

“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and boostered as soon as possible, and to continue following health protocols,” he said.

This is the third time the Interior Secretary contracted COVID-19.

The first was in March and the second was in August.