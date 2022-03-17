DILG says at least 8 suspects in the disappearance of 31 e-sabong aficionados already identified

Año says PNP working with NBI, local courts on cases

(Eagle News) – At least eight suspects have been identified as involved in the disappearance of 31 e-sabong or online cockfight aficionados, according to Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año.

The DILG chief reported to President Rodrigo Duterte that the Philippine National Police (PNP) is already working on the arrest of these suspects once they have compiled enough evidence.

“Nais naming ibalita, Mr. President, at least eight suspects na ang ating na-identify. Sa oras na makuha na natin ang sapat na ebidensiya ay hihingin na natin ang tulong ng korte,” Año told the President during the latter’s Talk to the People.

“At sa bisa ng mga warrant, agad nating hahanapin ang mga suspects na ito upang mabigyang linaw na ang mga insidente at mapatawan ng hustisya ang mga taong responsable dito.”

The DILG said that the 31 missing persons were last seen within the premises of cockpit arenas. Most of the vehicles they used were found abandoned near their area of residence.

“All the cockpit arenas involved are under the same administrator and operator, and there is no CCTV installed in those facilities, the investigators have found. Also, most of persons of interest are either security or management personnel of the cockpit arenas,” Malacanang said.

The PNP is already working with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), local courts and the Department of Justice (DOJ) to solve the cases.

“Makakaasa po kayo, Mr. President, at ang ating mga kababayan, na hindi titigil ang Kawanihan ng PNP, kasama ang iba pang ahensiya hangga’t hindi nauungkat ang katotohanan sa likod ng mga insidenteng ito,” Año said.

(Eagle News Service)