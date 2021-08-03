DILG: Metro Manila mayors agreed to re-implement use of quarantine pass starting Aug. 6

(Eagle News) — Metro Manila mayors have agreed to re-implement the use of the quarantine pass in the metropolis starting Aug. 6.

This is according to Interior Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, who spoke in a Laging Handa briefing.

“They decided to implement the quarantine pass para mas maging maayos ang galaw ng ating mga kababayan na kailangan bumili ng pagkain at gamot,” he said.

Earlier, the Palace announced Metro Manila would revert to the stricter enhanced community quarantine starting Aug. 6 until 20 amid the threat of the Delta variant.

Back in March, when the first ECQ was implemented, the quarantine pass was also implemented.

Only authorized persons outside residences are allowed to travel during the ECQ.

In March, each household was given quarantine pass each.