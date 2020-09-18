DILG hiring 2,000 contact tracers for Quezon City

(Eagle News) — The Department of the Interior and Local Government is hiring 2000 contact tracers for Quezon City.

In a statement, DILG-QC Director Emmanuel D. Borromeo said applicants must have a bachelor’s degree, preferably an allied medical course or criminology, and “must be skilled in data gathering and/pr assisted in research and documentation.”

He said contact tracers should have investigative capability as among the duties of contact tracers include interviewing COVID-19 cases and close contacts for the gathering of data on travel history and the conduct of health assessment.

Successful candidates, he said, will receive a monthly salary of 18,784.00 (Salary Grade 9) for a maximum of four months.

According to Dr. Rolly Cruz, head of the City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit, the additional contact tracers will augment the current crop of CESU contact tracers.

“Napakahalaga ng tracing dahil ito ang unang hakbang sa trace-isolate-treat method na ating ginagamit upang hindi na kumalat pa ang virus sa mga komunidad,” he said.

Applicants must submit a Letter of Intent and Personal Data Sheet, which can be both accessed at contacttracing.ncr.dilg.gov.ph.

They should also submit an NBI clearance and the results of their drug test, and upload the required documents to https://contacttracing.ncr.dilg.gov.ph

The deadline of submission is Sept. 23.