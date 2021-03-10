DILG: Bgy, other LGU execs to be held responsible for health protocol violations in their areas

(Eagle News) – An official of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) said barangay officials, as well as officials of local government units would be made accountable for rampant violations of minimum health protocols by residents in their areas.

DILG Undersecretary for Barangay Affairs Martin Diño said that they have noticed that there had been lax implementation of minimum health protocols such as wearing of face masks and face shields, and social distancing in public places.

“Yung face mask, nasa baba, tapos yung face shield ginawang visor na lang,” noted Diño in an interview with Balitalakayan, the newest news and current affairs program of NET25.

“Isang taon na tayo dito, dapat siguro penalty na talaga,” he said

Diño said that DILG Officer-in-Charge Bernardo C. Florece, Jr. had already instructed all local government units to strictly implement the minimum health protocols amid the spike in COVID-19 cases.

The DILG official said that they will continue to implement localized lockdowns and special concern areas in cities and municipalities where there are high COVID-19 cases.

-Lax implementation of health protocols-

He stressed that barangays have a very important role in making sure that health protocols are followed by residents.

But he observed that recently, people have been letting their guard down.

Children are even playing in the streets and people are even drinking in groups outside their homes.

Even in public places and public transport, protocols are not always followed.

This is in light of recent pronouncements from the economic cluster of Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases pushing for a more relaxed quarantine protocol that would allow more economic movement.

“Napansin nga natin na medyo nagluwag, dahil dito sa sunud-sunod na pronouncements lalo na dito sa ating mge economic remedy. Dahil dito medyo lumuwag [ang pagpapatupad sa protocols] pati sa sasakyan,” Diño said.

But he said that the penalties for such violations of health protocols should be enforced by the local government units, down to the level of the barangay.

“Dapat ipatupad kung ano ang tama. May kaukulang parusa at penalties yan,” he said.

“Huwag naman na ganyan, may mga nakikitang naglalarong mga bata,. May mga nag-iinuman. Tagay-tagay.”

Diño said that somehow, the barangay officials and even the mayors and governors should be held responsible for this.

“Mayroon namang kaakibat na kaparusahan kung sino ang mga barangay official na hindi magpapatupad nito. Dahil mayroon tayong batas para dyan, ito nga yung Bayanihan 2 natin,” he said.

“Tandaan natin, ito na nga ang pinakamabigat na laban natin ngayon,” he said.

“Hindi lang barangay officials, pati mayor, pati governor,” the DILG official said commenting on who should be made responsible on violations of health protocols on the local government level.

He said that it is very crucial to make sure that barangays follow all the health measures needed to bring down COVID-19 cases.

This is essential if the economy is to be opened up later so more people can go back to their jobs.

“Kung gusto nyong maghanapbuhay, sumunod kayo sa protocols,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of proper contact tracing, and how even the barangay officials, especially those dealing with COVID-19 patients and suspects, should be included among the priority for vaccination.

(Eagle News Service)