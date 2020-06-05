DILG: 155 barangay officials referred to Ombudsman over cash aid irregularities

(Eagle News)–A total of 155 barangay officials has been referred to the Office of the Ombudsman over cash aid irregularities, Interior Secretary Eduardo Año said.

Año gave the report to President Rodrigo Duterte in a briefing aired on Friday, June 5.

“Maganda po rito, marami na ang nagsasalita kasi po lahat ng mga nakatanggap ay ipinaposte namin ‘yung kanilang pangalan sa mga barangay halls para makita noong mga mamamayan kung sino talaga ‘yung mga nakatanggap,” he said.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has vowed to run after corrupt barangay officials, several of whom have been charged for violation of Republic Act 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and RA 11469 or the Bayanihan to Heal As One Act, among others, by the Philippine National Police.

The DILG has said those charged were punong barangays, barangay kagawads, barangay treasurers, barangay secretaries, barangay employees, purok leaders, and social workers, among others.

Earlier, President Duterte urged the Department of Social Welfare and Development to tap soldiers for the cash aid distribution.

President Duterte has approved the addition of five million low-income households as beneficiaries of the second tranche of the government’s financial assistance.