Diesel prices forecast to rise by P12 per liter, gasoline prices by P7 per liter

(Eagle News) –Oil prices are again forecast to increase next week, by at least P12 per liter for diesel and by P6.80 to P7 per liter for gasoline.

“Expect fuel prices to go up next week,” the forecast from Unioil said posted on its Facebook page on Saturday, March 12.

According to the forecast, diesel prices will increase by P12.20 to P12.30 per liter, while gasoline prices “will increase by P6.80 to P7.00 per liter” from March 15 to 21.

This is the 11th straight week that oil prices have risen this year due to rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Last Tuesday, March 8, gasoline prices rose by as much as P3.60 per liter, diesel by P5.85 per liter, and kerosene by as much as P4.10 per liter. The price increase last week was the highest as of posting time for this year. But this would be eclipsed by the price increase forecast for next week.

(Eagle News Service)