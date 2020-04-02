DICT offers free eBooks for children during quarantine

(Eagle News) – The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), through its Tech4ED project, has made available free eBooks and other educational content for children during the quarantine period.

In an online statement posted in its website and FB page, the DICT announced that the books, sourced from the Let’s Read free digital library for children, are meant to boost learning beyond the classroom.

“The educational materials aim to practice the reading comprehension skills of children. Readers can select their appropriate reading level to access a sizeable collection of eBooks on diverse topics,” the DICT statement read.

Among the available reading materials is the Covibook, which aim to help children and their parents to learn more about the coronavirus pandemic.

The eBooks can be read online or downloaded, and may also be automatically translated to different local and foreign languages.

“Interested readers may get unlimited access by creating a Tech4ED account (selecting the Tech4ED center nearest to your location) at www.tech4ed.gov.ph”, the statement added.

Tech4ED, which stands for Technology for Education, to gain Employment, train Entrepreneurs towards Economic Development, aims to give the marginalized communities access to digital opportunities in information, communication, technology, government services, non-formal education, skills training, telehealth, job markets, and business portals.

(Eagle News Service)