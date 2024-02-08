DICT: Around 56 million digital nat’l IDs generated so far

(Eagle News)–The Department of Information and Communications Technology has so far generated around 56 million digital national IDs.

Information and Communications Secretary Ivan John Uy said the digital IDs can be accessed via the eGovPH app while users wait for their corresponding physical IDs from the Philippine Statistics Authority and PhilSys.

“So, ‘pag access niyan, lalabas iyong digital ID ninyo. Kung sinabi na hindi ma-access, then may problema sa PSA,” Uy said.

He said a course of action would be to call PSA to ask what the possible issue is.

“…Maaaring mali iyong picture or iyong resolution ng picture ay hindi ganoon kaganda, so hindi ma-validate iyong biometrics ninyo; or maaaring may errors sa pag-input ng birthdate ninyo, ng address ninyo or whatever, at iyong issues na iyon kailangan ayusin sa PSA,” he said.

The national ID program is in compliance with Republic Act No. 11055, otherwise known as the Philippine Identification System Act, which aims to establish a single national identification system for all citizens and resident aliens of the Republic of the Philippines.

The PhilSys ID can help simplify public and private transactions, and “shall be a social and economic platform that promotes seamless social service delivery and strengthening of financial inclusion for both public and private services,” the Presidential Communications Office said.