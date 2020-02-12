DFA’s Office of Consular Affairs closed on Thursday, Feb. 13

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ Office of Consular Affairs in Paranaque will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 13.

In an advisory, the DFA said the office at the ASEANA Business Park will be closed in observance of Paranaque Day.

The DFA said applicants with confirmed appointments who will be unable to avail of consular services due to the suspension of operations will be accommodated until March 13 during regular office hours, except on Saturdays.

“Applicants with emergencies may email [email protected] for their concerns,” the DFA said.

Regular operations will resume on Friday, Feb. 14.