DFA welcomes 247 crew members repatriated from Germany

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said 247 crew members of two cruise ships for a Germany-based travel agency arrived in the country on Wednesday morning, April 8, 2020.

The DFA welcomed the crew members of cruise ships MS Amadea and MS Amera who returned from Frankfurt, Germany.

“The repatriates arrived this morning via a chartered flight contracted by BSM Crew Service Center Philippines Inc. and Five Star Marine Services Corp., local manning agencies of the crew members,” a DFA statement said.

The MS Amadea crew members were the third batch of repatriates from the same vessel following the 57 who arrived last April 5 and 7, the DFA said.

The Bureau of Quarantine conducted the mandatory inspection and briefing of the repatriates who will undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine in a still undisclosed quarantine facility.

“A new day of hope begins for 247 Filipino seafarers aboard MS Amera and MS Amadea from Frankfurt, Germany who wake up in high spirits upon landing in Manila early morning today. Maligayang pagbabalik, mga kababayan!” the DFA said in a tweet today.

A new day of hope begins for 247 Filipino seafarers aboard MS Amera and MS Amadea from Frankfurt, Germany who wake up in high spirits upon landing in Manila early morning today. Maligayang pagbabalik, mga kababayan! #DFAinACTION#AssistanceToNationals#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/8D5RkYRuoJ — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 8, 2020

“The DFA and its partner agencies continue to commit to a whole-of-government approach in providing assistance to overseas Filipinos amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the DFA statement added.

Germany is one of the countries which have more than a hundred thousand cases of coronavirus.