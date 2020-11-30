DFA to public: All passport applications strictly by appointment only

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has said that all passport applications are strictly by appointment only.

The Office of Consular Affairs said this was in view of the prevailing national health emergency declared due to COVID-19.

OCA said applicants may book an appointment via passport.gov.ph.

According to OCA, passport appointment slots are limited by the maximum capacity of applicants and personnel allowed within the Consular Offices, in compliance with prescribed health and safety protocols, particularly physical distancing measures.

It said it was constantly monitoring the situation and adjusting the available appointment slots.

Those with urgent or emergency travel needs were advised to send an email to OCA through [email protected] or to the nearest Consular Office (visit https://consular.dfa.gov.ph/directory#COS for details) for early accommodation.

“Please make sure to present proof of urgent travel so our Consular Office can attend immediately to your request,” OCA said.

“The DFA-OCA prioritizes the safety of the public and of its personnel, and we appreciate your understanding as adjustments are made to operate under the “new normal” in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” it added.